Eddie Vedder and Markéta Irglová Perform “The Song of Good Hope” at Glen Hansard’s Funeral

Home News Aryn Honaker August 4th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

The life and legacy of Irish singer-songwriter and actor Glen Hansard were memorialized at his funeral today (August 4th) in Dublin, as reported by Consequence. Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, musician and actress Markéta Irglová and members of Hansard’s band The Frames joined one another on stage to deliver a musical tribute to the late star with a rendition of Hansard’s “The Song of Good Hope.”

Song of Good Hope by Glen Hansard, performed at his funeral today by Eddie Vedder, Markéta Irglová, members of The Frames and others. Beautiful stuff pic.twitter.com/xKElDIyU7a — Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) August 4, 2026

The performance was somber and passionate. Vedder led the song with his powerful voice while Irglová gave graceful backing vocals. Members of The Frames provided instrumentation that blended perfectly with the singers’ voices, offering a beautiful tribute to Hansard and his song.

​Hansard collaborated with Vedder several times throughout his career. From opening for Vedder several times to being featured on his second solo album, Ukulele Songs, the two artists go back. Vedder’s daughter, Olivia, was also close to Hansard, referring to him as “an uncle, collaborator, friend, bonus dad, and favorite singer.”

​The folk rock duo, The Swell Season, was composed of Hansard and Irglová. Together, the two made four albums since their conception in 2006. Irglová also co-starred with Hansard in the 2007 film Once.

​Hansard passed away on July 29th at the age of 56 due to a motorcycle accident. In his life, he founded the rock band The Frames, won an Oscar for Best Original Song alongside Irglová for their duet “Falling Slowly” and was a Grammy-nominated solo artist.