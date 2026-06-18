Eddie Vedder Drops New Song “Better Believe”

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 18th, 2026 - 2:40 PM

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder has released a new song, “Better Believe,” in partnership with several young people from the Chicago-based nonprofit Guitars Over Guns. The song was debuted during a live performance at the Obama Presidential Center dedication on June 18th. The song was co-written and performed with Guitars Over Guns and was produced by Andrew Watt, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Paul LaMalfa and Eddie Vedder.

The song is a feel-good, community-driven tune rather than a hard-hitting, classic Pearl Jam track. Vedder takes a step back early on to let the teenage musicians take center stage, giving the song and performance a raw and hopeful energy.

The Obama Foundation brought Vedder and Guitars Over Guns together for the project. Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Columbia adjunct professor of instruction and Chicago regional director for Guitars Over Guns, facilitated the collaboration between the young musicians from the nonprofit as well as Audio Arts students and alumni from Columbia College Chicago, where the song was recorded.

All royalties earned by Eddie Vedder and the song’s co-writers will benefit Guitars Over Guns, an arts-based youth development organization that uses music, mentorship, and the arts to empower young people and expand opportunities for their future.

This initiative was brought to life through the collaboration of a team of artists, students, songwriters, producers, engineers, and performers. Co-written by Eddie Vedder, Giselle Castro, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Jeremiah Fristoe, Mason Harris, Michael “Myskie” Hightower, Naomi Owens, Joy Viltz, and Iya Waters. Produced by Andrew Watt, Andre “Add-2” Daniels, Paul LaMalfa, and Eddie Vedder.

Engineered by Anthony Abruzzo and Jacob Araiza, with additional engineering from Joey Fraider, Grace Kay, Kathrynn Vettas, and John Burton. Mastered by Randy Merrill at Sterling Sound and recorded at Columbia College Chicago.

Performed by Eddie Vedder (Vocalist, Guitar, background vocals), Joy Viltz (Vocalist), Giselle Castro (Vocalist), Naomi Owens (Vocalist), Michael “Myskie” Hightower (Vocalist), Mason Harris (Vocalist), Jeremiah Fristoe (Background Vocalist), Andre “Add-2” Daniels (Background Vocalist), Mark Anderson (Background Vocalist), Isabella Santillan (Guitar), Ayden Smith (Bass), Cassidy Lee (Drums), and Josh Klinghoffer (Keyboard).