Arlo Parks Teams Up With John Glacier For New Version Of “Floette”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 8:14 PM

Today, Arlo Parks has joined forces with London-based rapper, poet and producer John Glacier for a striking new reworking of “Floette,” which is taken from Arlo‘s critically acclaimed album, Ambiguous Desire. Renowned for her boundary-pushing artistry and unmistakable vocal style, Glacier brings a fresh perspective to the track, her emotionally restrained delivery weaving effortlessly with Parks’ delicate melodies. The result is a beautifully understated reimagining of one of Ambiguous Desire‘s most uplifting moments and a soaring celebration of queer joy.

Released in April through Transgressive, Ambiguous Desire was created alongside producer Baird (Brockhampton, Kevin Abstract), with additional production from longtime collaborator Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence + The Machine, Rihanna), Buddy Ross (Frank Ocean, Vampire Weekend) and Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Dijon). The album has since been named one of Billboard and Rough Trade’s Albums of the Year So Far, following a wave of critical acclaim that saw Classic Pop dub it “her ultimate statement”, Rolling Stone UK praise it as her “most versatile work yet” and Pitchfork describe it as Parks at her best. Uncut called the record “frequently wonderful”, while DIY hailed it as “her most vividly realised and affecting body of work to date.”

Photo Credit: Colin King