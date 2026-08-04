60th Anniversary Box Set Of Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention’s Freak Out Announced For September 2026 Release Featuring 105 Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard August 4th, 2026 - 2:00 PM

When Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention’s Freak Out! arrived in the summer of 1966, it represented a seismic shift in what a rock album could be. Released by Verve Records on June 27, 1966, as one of the first double albums in rock history and virtually unprecedented as a debut release. Zappa and The Mothers rejected the prevailing conventions of the three-minute pop single, instead crafting an ambitious work that blended doo-wop, rhythm and blues, orchestral music, free jazz, tape manipulation and biting social satire into a cohesive artistic statement.

Set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in American culture and amid the rise of the counterculture, the Vietnam War, and a growing distrust of mainstream values, the album skewered suburban conformity, celebrity culture, consumerism, and political complacency with a level of sophistication and irreverence that was virtually unprecedented in popular music. Its experimental structure, culminating in the groundbreaking sound collage The Return of the Son of Monster Magnet, helped redefine the possibilities of the LP, demonstrating that a rock album could function as a unified artistic work rather than simply a collection of songs.

In doing so, Freak Out! expanded the creative vocabulary of popular music and helped define the increasingly ambitious and experimental direction rock would take in the latter half of the 1960s. In fitting celebration of 60 years of Freak Out!, a newly expanded 60th anniversary edition will be released on September 25, through Zappa Records/UMe in a variety of formats, including a six-disc (5CD/1Blu-ray Audio) Super Deluxe Edition that features 105 tracks in total, many of which have never been released. Produced by Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers,

This new and expanded collection titled Freak Out!: 60th Anniversary Edition contains Travers’ 24-bit/192kHz digital transfers and John Polito’s 2026 mastering of the core album’s 15 tracks, along with the rediscovered 1966 pre-master mix, the retrieved and restored 1966 mono mix, Fillmore Auditorium tapes mainly culled from a trio of live 1966 dates, original Mothers 1966 rehearsals, original Mothers demos, mono vocal reference mixes, and a truly special three-track Freak Out! late-night jam session outtake collage. Additionally, the Super Deluxe Edition will be available digitally, with all 105 tracks offered in hi-rez and standard options. A standalone Dolby Atmos mix of the core album’s 15 tracks will also be available on all Atmos-supporting streaming services.

Freak Out!: 60th Anniversary Edition Track List

CD 1

Freak Out! – The Original Album – 1966 Stereo Mix (2026 Remaster)

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 2

1966 Pre-Master Mix

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 3

1966 Mono Mix

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

CD 4

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/24/1966

1. Band Introductions At The Fillmore West

2. Motherly Love

3. Plastic People

4. You’re So Fine

5. Trouble Every Day

6. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

7. I’m Not Satisfied

8. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 2/24/1966

9. Mothers Rock Out

10. Coquette

11. I’m A Rollin’ Stone

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA, 6/25/1966

12. Motherly Love

13. Plastic People

14. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

15. I’m Not Satisfied

16. Wedding Dress Song / The Handsome Cabin Boy

17. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

18. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

CD 5

Fillmore Auditorium – Live In San Francisco, CA

Continued + Demos & Rarities

Fillmore Auditorium – Date Unknown (most likely 2/24/66)

1. Mothers Rock Out II

2. The Downtown Talent Scout

Original Mothers Rehearsal 1966

3. “Every Day I Have The Blues”

4. Tick Tock

5. 4 Mothers In Rehearsal

6. Any Way The Wind Blows

7. How Could I Be Such A Fool – False Starts

8. How Could I Be Such A Fool

9. The Story Of My Life

Mothers Demos

10. Any Way The Wind Blows

11. I’m So Happy I Could Cry

12. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

13. How Could I Be Such A Fool

14. Trouble Every Day

15. I Ain’t Got No Heart (Edited)

16. Love Of My Life

17. I’m Not Satisfied

Freak Out! – Mono Vocal Reference Mixes

18. Motherly Love

19. I’m Not Satisfied

20. I Ain’t Got No Heart

21. How Could I Be Such A Fool

22. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Edited)

23. Freak Out Ad

Freak Out! – Session Outtake Collage

24. Freak Out GTR Solo & Screams 7/4

25. Freak Out Zilofone

26. Percussion Cue #3

BLU-RAY AUDIO

Freak Out! – The Album + Bonus Audio

24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM Stereo

Freak Out! – The Album

1. Hungry Freaks, Daddy

2. I Ain’t Got No Heart

3. Who Are The Brain Police?

4. Go Cry On Somebody Else’s Shoulder

5. Motherly Love

6. How Could I Be Such A Fool

7. Wowie Zowie

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me

9. Any Way The Wind Blows

10. I’m Not Satisfied

11. You’re Probably Wondering Why I’m Here

12. Trouble Every Day

13. Help, I’m A Rock

14. It Can’t Happen Here

15. The Return Of The Son Of Monster Magnet

Bonus Audio

1. Groupie Bang Bang