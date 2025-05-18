Frank Zappa And The Mothers Of Invention Perform “RDNZL” In Cheaper Than Cheep Concert Film

Home News Isabella Bergamini May 18th, 2025 - 12:11 AM

Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention’s upcoming never-before-seen concert film, Cheaper Than Cheep, is coming out soon and the Zappa team is eager to share it with fans! Most recently, the team behind the film has released a clip of what is to come by revealing the electrifying performance of “RDNZL.” “RDNZL” is a fun and energetic tune that not only was a hit for Zappa, but also allowed the band’s percussionist, Ruth Komanoff Underwood to show off her skills on the marimba. Still, each band member is seen at their best as sweat drips and instruments jam out.

The concert film, Cheaper Than Cheep was directed and produced by Frank Zappa’s son, Ahmet Zappa. He was also assisted by his late father during its original production and Zappa Vaultmeister, Joe Travers. Zappa fans can excitedly await this new release that was uncovered and restored after decades of being stuck in the archives. It features two hours worth of unreleased content from Zappa’s 1974 exclusive concert.

When discussing his motivation for releasing the previously shelved content, Ahmet Zappa admitted that restoring the concert film has been a passion project of his and has furthered his connection with his late father’s music. Ahmet stated, “Bringing Cheaper Than Cheep to life has been one of the most emotional and meaningful experiences of my life…I’ve wanted to complete this project for over 12 years. The 1970s Mothers lineup featured in this film is my favorite era of my dad’s music.” He continued by explaining the special significance the concert has to him, saying, “What makes this concert even more sacred to me is the timing of it all. My dad filmed this just weeks after I was born—at a time when both my mother and I almost didn’t make it. I had a collapsed lung that no one caught—except for my dad. He heard something the doctors didn’t. He saved my life.”

Ahmet discussed the duty he felt to restore his father’s unfinished project, adding, “This is more than just a concert film—it’s a thank-you note to my father, and a love letter to the fans who’ve kept his music alive. I hope longtime fans lose their minds when they see it, and I hope new fans get a sense of just how fearless and brilliant this band was. Cheaper Than Cheep is funny, chaotic, tight as hell, and joyously weird—everything a great Zappa experience should be.” Cheaper Than Cheep can be preordered here and will be officially released on June 27, 2025.