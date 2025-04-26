Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention Announce Unaired TV Special to be Released 50+ Years Later in New Concert Film and Soundtrack “Cheaper Than Cheep” For May 2025 Release

Home News Isabella Bergamini April 26th, 2025 - 11:49 PM

After more than 50 years since its original filming and 32 years since Frank Zappa’s passing, an unaired television special filmed in June 1974 featuring Zappa and The Mothers of Invention is being released on May 9, 2025. The special was originally filmed in the rehearsal hall on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, CA with a small audience watching the sweaty two-hour-plus performance. While Zappa initially planned to release the footage, he decided to put it in the archives because the audio and video were not synchronized. Although Zappa never revisited it during his lifetime, it has finally been uncovered by his estate.

Now thanks to advancements in post-production editing tools, fans can experience the exclusive 1974 concert for themselves. The new concert film with restored original audio and video has been titled, Cheaper Than Cheep and will be released exclusively on Zappa.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl. The film will come in a variety of forms including: a limited edition multi-format Super Deluxe box set featuring the concert film on Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos, stereo mixes, a companion stereo soundtrack and a detailed 12-page booklet full of unseen images and content from Joe Travers and Ruth Komanoff Underwood. Additionally, the Blu-ray edition will include two extra performances, a blooper reel, and an excerpt from the out-of-print Claymation film, “The Amazing Mr. Bickford.”

The concert film was directed by Ahmet Zappa and produced by Frank Zappa. It received its name, Cheaper Than Cheep from Frank Zappa who jokingly states in the introduction of the concert that it is “cheaper than cheap” since the project was entirely funded by him. The misspelling of ‘cheap’ is an intentional nod to the band’s 1974 song, “Cheepnis” in which Zappa reminisced about his love for the cheaply made monster movies of the ‘50s and ‘60s. The film consists of Zappa’s classic lineup of musicians including: Chester Thompson (drums), George Duke (keyboards, vocals), Jeff Simmons (guitar, vocals), Napoleon Murphy Brock (tenor sax, flute, vocals), Ruth Underwood (percussion) and Tom Fowler (bass). While the band and Zappa were still finding their footing together, the rare footage gives fans an intimate opportunity to see Zappa do as he does best while enjoying the freshness of the band. Cheaper Than Cheep can be pre-ordered here.

Cheaper Than Cheep Featured Tracks:

“Cheaper Than Cheep” Cosmik Debris Band Introductions RDNZL Village Of The Sun Montana Duke Goes Out Inca Roads “Get Down Simmons” Penguin in Bondage T’Mershi Duween The Dog Breath Variations Uncle Meat How Could I Be Such A Fool I’m Not Satisfied Wowie Zowie I Don’t Even Care Let’s Make The Water Turn Black Dupree’s Paradise Introduction Dupree’s Paradise Oh No Son Of Orange County More Trouble Every Day Apostrophe’ Camarillo Brillo

Blu-ray Bonus Tracks: