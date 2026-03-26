Frank Zappa & Captain Beefheart’s Collaborative Album Bongo Fury Celebrated With 50th Anniversary Editions Featuring 48 Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2026 - 8:35 PM

Available now through Zappa Records/UMe, Bongo Fury (50th Anniversary Edition) shines a spotlight on Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart’s creative partnership that peaked in 1975 with their joint album, Bongo Fury. A new six-disc (5CD/1 Blu-ray) Super Deluxe Edition box set celebrates this iconic collaboration through a wealth of rare recordings, including two full unreleased concerts. Produced by Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, this new, expanded collection boasts Bob Ludwig’s 2012 master of the core album’s nine tracks, along with five additional session outtakes and oddities from The Vault (a.k.a. “Bonus Fury”).

And 2025 stereo mixes of the live material from the 16-track masters by Craig Parker Adams, all of it remastered in 2025 by John Polito at Audio Mechanics. The set features 57 tracks in total, of which more than 80% has never been released. Notably included in the expanded collection are two full, unreleased concerts from Armadillo World Headquarters in Austin, Texas, on May 20 and 21, 1975, which spawned much of the recordings on Bongo Fury, plus a trio of live cuts recorded during the tour’s opening gambit on April 10, 1975, at Pomona College’s Bridges Auditorium in Claremont, Calif.

Bongo Fury (50th Anniversary Edition) Track List

The Original Album

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

6. Cucamonga

7. Advance Romance

8. Man With The Woman Head

9. Muffin Man

Bonus Fury – Bonus Tracks

10. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy (Long Version)

11. Man With The Woman Head (Isolated Vocal)

12. Muffin Man / A Little Green Rosetta (Alternate Take)

13. 200 Years Old (Long Version)

14. Born To Suck (Vocal Session Snoop)

15. Born To Suck

CD 2

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/20/1975

1. 5-20-75 Show Start

2. “Put A Shirt On Man”

3. Apostrophe’

4. Stink-Foot

5. I’m Not Satisfied

6. Debra Kadabra

7. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

8. The Velvet Sunrise

9. Pound For A Brown – Part I

10. Pound For A Brown – Part II

11. Sleeping In A Jar

CD 3

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/20/1975

Continued

1. “Enjoy The Steambath”

2. The Torture Never Stops (Original Version)

3. Camarillo Brillo

4. Muffin Man

5. Advance Romance

6. Montana

7. Duke’s Things

8. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

9. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

10. Echidna’s Arf (Of You) / Terry’s Solo

11. The Ampeg Mini-Moog Controller Guitar Experiment

12. Willie The Pimp

CD 4

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/21/1975

1. “Good Evening, Ladies And Gentlemen”

2. Apostrophe’

3. Stink-Foot

4. I’m Not Satisfied

5. Debra Kadabra

6. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

7. The Velvet Sunrise

8. Pound For A Brown – Part I

9. “We’ve Had A Bomb Threat”

10. Pound For A Brown – Part II

CD 5

Armadillo World Headquarters – Live In Austin, TX, 5/21/1975

Continued

1. Advance Romance

2. Florentine Pogen

3. Montana

4. Camarillo Brillo

5. Muffin Man

6. Willie The Pimp

7. Claremont Rehearsal

8. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

9. Portuguese Lunar Landing

BLU-RAY AUDIO

Bongo Fury – The Album + Bonus Audio

Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/96kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM Stereo

Bongo Fury – The Album

1. Debra Kadabra

2. Carolina Hard-Core Ecstasy

3. Sam With The Showing Scalp Flat Top

4. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead

5. 200 Years Old

6. Cucamonga

7. Advance Romance

8. Man With The Woman Head

9. Muffin Man

Bonus Audio

1. The Torture Never Stops (Original Version)

2. Debra Kadabra (1993 UMRK 6-Channel Mix)

3. Poofter’s Froth Wyoming Plans Ahead (1993 UMRK 6-Channel Mix)