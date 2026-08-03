Citizen Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Good Fortune”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2026 - 6:38 PM

Toledo’s rock band Citizen will be releasing their highly anticipated new album, Halcyon Blues, this Friday, August 7, through Run For Cover Records. To mark the occasion they are sharing the album’s titanic opening track, “Good Fortune.” As a whole, the music is wonderful by how the instrumentation and vocal performance smacks the background and atmosphere with top notch musical talent that shows how much Citizen has grown has a band. “Good Fortune” offers a promising taste of what the upcoming album will be like.

As for the upcoming album, Halcyon Blues is a dynamic, confident release that draws on nearly two decades of musical and personal growth to emphatically declare what their dedicated fans already know: Citizen are one of our great modern rock bands and they are at the absolute top of their game. The band has always been determined to follow their own path, taking creative risks and challenging expectations at every turn and 17 years into an impressive career, they still feel like underdogs who have never quite fit in.