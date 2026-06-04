Citizen Announces New Album Halcyon Blues For August 2026 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 6:18 PM

Toledo, OH, rock powerhouse, Citizen, has recently announced their highly anticipated new album, Halcyon Blues and today, they are back to share the album’s moving title track. Arriving on August 7, through Run For Cover Records, Halcyon Blues is a dynamic, confident release that draws on nearly two decades of musical and personal growth to emphatically declare what their dedicated fans already know: Citizen are one of our great modern rock bands–and they’re at the absolute top of their game.

“Halcyon Blues” follows lead single “Highs and Lows” ,which drew immediate acclaim from fans and critics alike, including Stereogum (#1 best new songs of the week), Consequence (best new songs of the week), BrooklynVegan (favorite songs of the week), VICE (songs you need to hear) and other publications. Where “Highs and Lows” offered a big dose the bold alternative rock that Citizen excel at, “Halcyon Blues” leans into the more lush side of the band. It’s a cut of emotive indie that gently unfolds from plaintive verses into an expansive chorus that showcases just how wide-reaching Citizen’s songwriting has become.

Vocalist Mat Kerekes shed some light on the song’s lyrics, saying “It’s about a silent disconnect between two people. You both know you’re no longer meant to be in each other’s lives but instead of accepting it, you sit in the space between and watch one another become strangers in real time.”

Halcyon Blues Track List

1. Good Fortune

2. I Can See You From Here

3. Halcyon Blues

4. Is It In My Brain

5. Always The Last One to Leave

6. Either Way

7. Matador

8. Ether

9. Smooth Talker

10. Highs and Lows

11. Anne