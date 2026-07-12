Citizen Shares Bold New Single & Video “I Can See You From Here”

Home News Guillaume Oded July 12th, 2026 - 9:55 PM

Citizen has released a new single titled “I Can See You From Here,” along with an accompanying visualizer. The song is taken from the Toledo, Ohio rock band’s upcoming album, Halcyon Blues, which is due for release on August 7 through Run For Cover Records.

The lyrics center around someone questioning whether a person from their past still thinks about them. Kerekes repeatedly wonders whether ordinary things remind the person of him and whether hearing his name makes them happy. Although thinking about this person makes him feel “weightless,” he remains unable to understand whether those emotions are shared, giving the song a mixture of longing, frustration and emotional confusion.

“I Can See You From Here” follows Citizen’s previously released singles “Halcyon Blues” and “Highs and Lows.” The three songs offer an early look at the sound of the band’s upcoming record, which combines the urgency of Citizen’s earlier albums with the wider scope and memorable hooks of their more recent material.

Halcyon Blues was recorded by Kerekes in his home studio in Toledo before being mixed by Tom Lorde-Alge, who has previously worked with U2, Weezer and Blink-182. The 11-track album will also include songs such as “Good Fortune,” “Always The Last One to Leave,” “Matador,” “Smooth Talker” and “Anne.”

Citizen will support the album with an upcoming worldwide tour across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. The North American dates will feature support from Anxious, Hotline TNT, Rocket and Cryogeyser.

“I Can See You From Here” follows Citizen’s title track “Halcyon Blues,” a moving indie-rock song about the silent disconnect between two people who slowly realize they are no longer meant to remain in each other’s lives.





