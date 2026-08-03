Charli XCX Performs Wuthering Heights Songs “House” and “Dying For You” Live For the First Time at Lollapalooza

Home News Beka Welsh August 3rd, 2026 - 10:29 PM

According to NME, Charli XCX performed two songs from Wuthering Heights live for the first time at her Lollapalooza set. The pop sensation headlined her first full show with her newly released album Music, Fashion, Film in Chicago on Friday. For her festival set, Charli played hits from her last three albums, including tracks from Wuthering Heights, an album created for the movie adaptation of Emily Brontë’s novel by the same name. The two songs Charli chose from that album included the standout hit “House” and “Dying For You,” both of which she had never performed live before. Her performance of “House” included a dramatic downpour of rain as well as a voiceover by John Cale.

The singer’s dynamic set also included a performance of “Guess” from her 2024 album BRAT, which included a shower of underwear covering the crowd. The stunt was a callback to the song’s music video featuring Billie Eilish, in which the same thing happened to the two singers.