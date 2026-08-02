Roger Waters Shares New Version of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” Featuring Palestinian Singer Mona Miari

Home News Jonah Schwartz August 2nd, 2026 - 7:32 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Roger Waters has shared a “reimagined” version of Pink Floyd‘s “Comfortably Numb” with Palestinian singer Mona Miari, NME has shared. “Comfortably Numb Re-Imagined” transforms the song off 1979’s The Wall into a nine-minute tribute to the Palestinian people, featuring new English and Arabic lyrics and a video with footage filmed in Gaza. The reworking adds Arabic verses and changes the original refrain of “I have become comfortably numb” into “I will never become comfortably numb.” A new section written by Miari, titled “Hind’s Lullaby,” has also been added, inspired by the story of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed alongside members of her family in Gaza in January 2024. Proceeds from the release will be donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.