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Roger Waters Shares New Version of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” Featuring Palestinian Singer Mona Miari

August 2nd, 2026 - 7:32 PM

Roger Waters Shares New Version of Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” Featuring Palestinian Singer Mona Miari
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Roger Waters has shared a “reimagined” version of Pink Floyd‘s “Comfortably Numb” with Palestinian singer Mona Miari, NME has shared. “Comfortably Numb Re-Imagined” transforms the song off 1979’s The Wall into a nine-minute tribute to the Palestinian people, featuring new English and Arabic lyrics and a video with footage filmed in Gaza. The reworking adds Arabic verses and changes the original refrain of “I have become comfortably numb” into “I will never become comfortably numb.” A new section written by Miari, titled “Hind’s Lullaby,” has also been added, inspired by the story of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed alongside members of her family in Gaza in January 2024. Proceeds from the release will be donated to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

In an interview with WIRED, the Pink Floyd co-founder and bassist has said he hopes that people hearing the song would resonate with it a decade from now. “I hope they’ll hear that it was prophetic—there is a right and a wrong,” he said. “This is not complicated, and this song is on the right side of history. I hope they’ll go, ‘Phew.’ They were part of the resistance, and we are part of the resistance. Ṣumūd.” Ṣumūd is an Arabic term associated with Palestinian steadfastness and remaining on the land in the face of occupation and displacement.

Miari added, “I hope 10 years from now, whoever listens to “Comfortably Numb Re-Imagined” could also experience a free Palestine and look back at it as a testament about the truth and what happened, and just cherish that sense of resistance and urgency for freedom.”

 

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 Waters also addressed the accusations of anti-Semitism that have surrounded him in recent years. “I don’t have an anti-Semitic bone in my body,” he said. “I never did and I never will have. I couldn’t give a shit what your religion is, frankly. I’m not interested in it.” Waters has repeatedly denied accusations of anti-Semitism, arguing that his criticism is directed at the Israeli government and Zionism rather than the Jewish people.

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