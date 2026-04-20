Roger Waters Condemns David Draiman’s Comments On Billy Corgan’s Podcast: “He Writes Messages On Bombs Before The IDF Drops Them On Civilians In Gaza”

Home News Guillaume Oded April 20th, 2026 - 12:24 AM

The long-standing feud between Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters and Disturbed frontman David Draiman has reached a breaking point. After Draiman appeared on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent, the conversation turned to the possibility of an open dialogue between Waters and Draiman, two musicians who stand on opposite sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Waters has been outspoken in his support of Palestine, while Draiman has expressed support for Israel and the Israeli people. Draiman said he would be open to talking, but doubted he would be able to reach Waters. Later, Waters left little room for dialogue, responding with a statement that was extremely angry and insulting, calling Draiman “a psychotic racist Nazi pig” and rejecting the idea of a sit-down. Click here to watch.

Waters was particularly angry, alluding to a photograph of Draiman signing bombs. As Waters told Loudwire, “he writes messages on bombs before the IDF drops them on civilians in Gaza,” though Draiman explained that the message was meant for Hamas. Waters framed Draiman as being opposed to his commitment to human rights, writing, “It seems he has a problem with me standing up for human rights, particularly the human rights of my brothers and sisters in Gaza who are being slaughtered in a genocide.” The statement makes clear the source of Waters’ anger and his unwillingness to engage in dialogue.

Draiman responded with disappointment, calling it “disappointing but predictable,” suggesting that he believed Waters was too far gone. He also expressed gratitude to Roger, saying, “blessed are the peacemakers.” In the podcast, Roger offered Draiman an explanation for Waters’ anger, noting that his father was killed in World War II.