RIP: Dick Parry, Saxophonist On Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon, Dead At 83

Home News Jonah Schwartz May 24th, 2026 - 2:35 PM

Dick Parry, who created some of the most iconic saxophone solos in rock music history on Pink Floyd’s albums Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here, died Friday May 22 at age 83, Variety reports.

The saxophonist was particularly known for his work with Pink Floyd and frontman David Gilmore, a longtime friend. His iconic saxophone solos are featured on songs such as “Money” and “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” as well as “Wearing the Inside Out” from 1994’s The Division Bell. Parry also worked on John Entwistle’s Mad Dog, Rory Gallagher’s Jinx and Mick Grabham’s Mick the Lad.

Variety shared that Parry was famous among some fans for strapping on two saxes at once on stage to switch between a baritone and tenor partway through his “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” solo.

Longtime friend David Gilmore announced Parry’s passing on Friday afternoon in a heartfelt Instagram tribute:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gilmour (@davidgilmour)