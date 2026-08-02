Lil Uzi Vert Makes Guest Appearance at Major Lazer’s Set and Surprise Drops New EP After Missing His Lollapalooza Set

Home News Jonah Schwartz August 2nd, 2026 - 7:19 PM

Lil Uzi Vert made a surprise appearance at Major Lazer‘s Lollapalooza set along with surprise dropping a new EP, Stereogum shared. This appearance followed the cancellation of Lil Uzi Vert‘s Lollapalooza set on Friday due to stormy weather. In an Instagram statement, the festival said, “Due to weather issues, Lil Uzi Vert will no longer be performing,” but an onstage announcement allegedly cited “travel complications.” There was a lot of hype built around the now-cancelled performance, especially as it coincided with the rapper’s 31st birthday.

Despite the setback, Lil Uzi Vert still made an appearance at the Chicago festival, surprising fans by crashing Major Lazer‘s set to perform “Just Wanna Rock.” He also surprise-released an eight track EP entitled Maverick “Almost Forever.” This is the rapper’s first project since 2024’s Eternal Atake 2, and the release of the new EP was ten years to the day since he released The Perfect LUV Tape. Check out footage from his quick Lolla performance below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAJOR LAZER (@majorlazer)

Maverick “Almost Forever” tracklist: