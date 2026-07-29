Noah Kahan Condemns Trump Administration Over Unauthorized Use Of “American Cars” In Recent Video

Home News Beka Welsh July 29th, 2026 - 9:48 PM

Noah Kahan has spoken out against the Trump administration after the official White House Instagram account used his song without permission. According to NME, the White House posted a slideshow of Donald Trump at General Motors’ flagship test site in Michigan on Monday, backed by Kahan’s song “American Cars” from his most recent album The Great Divide.

Kahan commented on the post, making clear his stance against the Trump Administration and desire to not be associated with such. “Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration,” he wrote. Noah Levine, who helped co-write the track, also commented about his disapproval at the post. “You fat fuck this song isn’t for you,” he wrote.

The song has been removed from the Instagram post following the artist’s comment. However, the White House also posted a TikTok video with the song, which remains. The video shows Trump signing a Corvette at the same event, with a caption referencing the backing song, stating “Nothing like American cars.”

Kahan’s backlash comes after a long string of artists criticizing and calling out the Trump Administration for using their songs without their consent or directly against their own expressed opposition. Previous artists and bands who have spoken out against the Trump administration’s unapproved usage of their songs include Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Kesha, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Celine Dion, Adele, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Jack White, Foo Fighters and Eddie Grant. Grande, Carpenter and Rodrigo referred to the administration and the content of the videos their songs have been attached to as “barbaric, inhumane,” “evil and disgusting” and “racist, hateful propaganda” respectively.

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