Noah Kahan Calls “Congress” Over Fans Going to the Bathroom on the Floor at his Shows

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 23rd, 2026 - 3:13 PM

As Consequence reports, many Noah Kahan fans seem to be having problems controlling where and when they relieve themselves. Just weeks ago, a fan defecated near the stage during the singer’s concert in Philadelphia, prompting the artist to write on x (formerly Twitter), “If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao. I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that.” Now, there are new reports of a woman in Section 125 at Kahan’s Citi Field concert on Sunday who allegedly peed on another fan’s purse.

If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 27, 2026

Following Philadelphia’s poop incident, Kahan led his fans in a pledge in which they all promised to do a better job managing their bowel movements. But with the pee incident making waves on social media, Kahan is apparently now looking to Congress for help. During his concert in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night, the musician used the show’s “Dial Drunk” phone booth segment to spoof a call with an unnamed member of Congress, informing the crowd that legislation had been passed “ordering everyone to wear diapers.”