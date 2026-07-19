Noah Kahan Cancels New York Tour Date Due to Extreme Weather

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 19th, 2026 - 12:57 PM

A Noah Kahan concert slated for New York this weekend was cancelled due to inclement weather, NME shared. The folk star’s “Great Divide” Tour was due to hit Citi Field in Queens on Saturday night (July 18), but was ultimately cancelled after the stadium’s team spent the afternoon monitoring weather patterns in the New York City area. The concert has now been postponed to August 14, with original tickets valid for the new date and refunds available at original point of purchase.

The venue shared un update on X, formerly known as Twitter, which reads: “The show tonight at Citi Field has been cancelled due to inclement weather. This was a very difficult decision to make, but the first priority is always to keep everyone safe. Rain showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, were expected into the night.”

The show tonight at Citi Field has been canceled due to inclement weather. From @KahanHQ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NX3Bacnvtf — Citi Field (@CitiField) July 18, 2026

Kahan also reposted the update on his Instagram story, writing: “Exhausted every option to make this happen.. love you guys.”

The Independent reports that many fans are upset at the last-minute cancellation, taking to social media to discuss being left in the rain during the uncertain period where the gig’s likelihood of happening was unknown. According to the fans, Citi Field initially delayed opening the stadium to 7:30 p.m. and canceled the opening acts, despite parking lots opening at 4:30 p.m. Kahan’s performance was then canceled altogether shortly after.