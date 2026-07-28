Willie Nelson Condemns Data Centers In New Statement: “The Last Thing We Need Is A Loud, Water Thieving, Light Polluting Data Center Anywhere Near Our Town”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 9:03 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, country artist Willie Nelson has shared his thoughts on the data-center debate that is currently roiling America’s city council meetings and political races. In a statement responding to centers being built across the country, Nelson said, “Our community, like many others, needs to fight against data centers invading our land. The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter).” You can read his full note below.

“I grew up in Abbott, and I still have a home there with farmed land where I can still see stars at night. And now our community, like many others, needs to fight against data centers invading our land. The last thing we need is a loud, water thieving, light polluting, data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter). The strength of rural America has never come from big industrial footprints. It comes from generations of people, open spaces, local business, and a connection to the land. All of America deserves thoughtful stewardship that doesn’t steal farmland (where our essential shared food is grown) and small family farmers’ livelihoods, and not data centers that only destroy the environment around them. Whoever controls food and water, controls the masses. Let’s not allow our own demise or give up control over necessary resources in the U.S. and especially in Abbott.”

Nelson has been a longtime advocate for dozens of issues over the years, from marijuana legalization to economic assistance for farmers. While his statement is likely to get a nasty response from the pro-data center crowd, to lightly paraphrase Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, “Who would disagree with Willie?”