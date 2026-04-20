Willie Nelson & Shooter Jennings Team Up To Cover Jason Boland’s “When I’m Stoned”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2026 - 3:40 PM

Today, Shooter Jennings pays tribute to his longtime friend Jason Boland with a cover of “When I’m Stoned” featuring Willie Nelson. Originally released on 2002’s Live and Lit at Billy Bob’s Texas and later as a studio version on 2009’s Somewhere in the Middle, “When I’m Stoned” stands as a pillar of Boland’s catalog that has cemented his status as “Red Dirt Royalty.” As a whole, the music is great because of how the instrumentation shakes the background with a heavy country vibe, while both artist’s beautifully sing out the lyrics.

“I’ve known Jason Boland for more than half my life. I saw him playing songs in bars. I opened for him the day we got thrown in jail in Baylor County for weed. So naturally, when they asked me to do this project, I enthusiastically agreed and called Willie Nelson to help me out. Boland is a diamond and he’s one of the guys that influenced a lot of what is going on in today’s country music, so it was my pleasure to honor my old friend,” said Jennings.

On another note, Boland was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and performed at the inaugural sold-out four-night The Boys from Oklahoma run at Boone Pickens Stadium alongside Cross Canadian Ragweed, The Great Divide and Stoney LaRue.