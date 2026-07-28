Tom Morello Announces New Album Everyone Gets Everything They Want For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Date Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 12:58 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine has announced a new solo album, Everyone Gets Everything They Want, which is due out on September 25, through Mom + Pop. The publication have an exclusive red & black stripe vinyl variant that is limited to 300 copies and available for pre-order in the BV shop. Tyler Smyth, Carl Restivo, Zakk Cervini, Dan Carey and Sam Nelson Harris have production credits on Everyone Gets Everything They Want and it also features contributions from Serj Tankian of System of a Down, Kneecap, Beartooth and Tom’s son, Roman Morello.

Following the album announcement, Morello has released his latest single, “Date Date” and as a whole, the music is amazing by how the meaningful lyrics talk about am dark history as the artist shines brightly by showing off his amazing and talented guitar skills. “The song tells the true story of three young Dutch girls who served as spies, saboteurs, and assassins against the Nazis during World War II. Sisters Truus and Freddie Oversteegen and their close friend Hannie Schaft used their youth and innocent appearances to slip through checkpoints, to smuggle weapons, to sabotage rail lines, and to help hunted Jewish children escape persecution,”said Morello.

The guitarist adds: “Most famously, they acted as underground assassins, seducing Nazi officers, luring them into the woods and killing them. Hannie was eventually captured, tortured and killed by the Nazis but she never snitched on her comrades. I make anti-racist songs for anti-racists. I make anti-fascist songs for anti-fascists. And I make anti-Nazi songs for anti-Nazis. ‘Date Night’ is really a ‘which side are you on?’ song. If any of that offends you, do the math. Oh, and Roman Morello wrote the killer riff in this tune.”

Everyone Gets Everything They Want Track List

Beth From Electronics Everyone Gets Everything They Want Adjourn It (feat. Serj Tankian & Roman Morello) I Am Not Yours To Command Soldier in the Army of Love Unconquered (feat. Kneecap) Date Night The Last Rung on the Ladder Everything Burns (feat. Beartooth) Pretend You Remember Me Untethered They Can’t Kill Us All

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez