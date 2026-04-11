Tom Morello Joins Peter Frampton On New Protest Song “Lions At The Gate”

Home News Aryn Honaker April 11th, 2026 - 9:26 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Rock-and-roll legend and Grammy-award-winning artist Peter Frampton dropped a new single this past Friday titled “Lions At The Gate,” featuring guitarist Tom Morello. This comes after the world premiere of the track on iHeartRadio, where they played the song on all of their Classic Rock stations on Thursday.

The song leads in with drums, guitar and the repetition of the line, “Tear down the lions.” Frampton’s vocals throughout are firm, giving each verse he sings impact. The chorus is anthemic, and Morello’s guitar gives the track a striking ferocity. Things come to a head near the end of the song with a masterful mix of Morello’s instrumentation, Frampton’s voice and distant choir-like vocals. The song reportedly symbolizes a call to challenge power and draws inspiration from lion statues outside of old 1920s Hollywood mansions.

“Lions at the Gate is a powerful track with a powerful message, and Tom’s playing took it to another level,” Frampton said in a statement.

​The new single follows Frampton’s other single, “Buried Treasure,” which he released last month and was a tribute to the late Tom Petty. Both songs will be on Frampton’s upcoming album Carry the Light. The project will mark his first album with all-new material in 16 years, is co-written and produced with his son Julian Frampton and is set to be released next month on May 14th.