Tom Morello Joins Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 On Collaborative New Single & Video “Na Dem”

Home News Juliet Paiz June 18th, 2026 - 8:17 PM

Afrobeat innovator Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 have joined forces with Tom Morello for the powerful new single and music video “Na Dem,” a long-awaited studio version of a song that had already become a fan favorite through the band’s live performances. Although the track had never been officially recorded, “Na Dem” gained widespread attention last year after videos shared by Coachella and concertgoers showcased its energy and message.

Produced by Femi Koleoso of Ezra Collective, the new recording pairs Seun Kuti & Egypt 80’s Afrobeat rhythms with Morello’s distinctive guitar work. The collaboration brings together two artists whose careers have been deeply connected to using music as a platform for political expression and social commentary.

Kuti explained that his desire to work with Morello came from his admiration for the guitarist’s commitment to protest music, saying that artists who inspire listeners to think and reflect are essential. The collaboration draws a clear connection between their shared artistic missions and the legacy of politically conscious music that both continue to carry forward.

The accompanying video captures the urgency and spirit of “Na Dem,” further introducing the song’s message through a visual companion to its first official release. The single arrives during an active period for Kuti & Egypt 80, following the release of Heavier Yet (Lays The Crownless Head) and its deluxe edition, while the band continues bringing “Na Dem” to audiences around the world as part of its ongoing live performances.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez