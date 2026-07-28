Soccer Mommy Joins Winter On Collaborative New Single “Without You”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 9:41 PM

Today, it has been announced that Winter’s new EP, Romantix Mixtape will be out on September 28, through Winspear and features collaborations with Peel Dream Magazine, Eyedress and Soccer Mommy. The first collaborative single, “without you,” is out and it features Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison on lead vocals. While talking about the new track, Winter says: “This early version of ‘without you’ has a dream-like quality to it that fits perfectly with Soccer Mommy’s voice and provides a more stripped down sonic experience for listeners. I’ve loved her music for a long time so it was really special getting to sing on a song together.”

After spending much of 2025 on the road supporting an album inspired by nostalgia, Winter decided to revisit the songs in the form of a new project she’s fittingly titled, Romantix Mixtape. Built from the same world of the Brazilian-born indie rocker’s celebrated 2025 LP, the new project includes reimagined songs, reworked demo versions, b-side tracks and never-before-heard material. Ever the collaborator, Romantix Mixtape invites many new features, including Soccer Mommy duetting on a soft and dreamy version of “without you,” a Peel Dream Magazine take on “hide-a-lullaby”, and a moody, trip-hop-inspired co-write with California’s Eyedress called “nicotine.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock