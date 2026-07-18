Hopscotch Fest Announces 2026 Lineup Including King Princes, Soccer Mommy, Liz Cooper & More

Home News Aryn Honaker July 18th, 2026 - 5:39 PM

The Hopscotch Music Festival is coming back to Raleigh, North Carolina, for three days this September, from the 10th to the 12th, as reported in Brooklyn Vegan. The fest consists of headlining shows on the City Plaza stage outdoors and a wide variety of club shows. The festival has recently announced the lineup for each of these shows.

The first day of Hopscotch (September 10th) will be headlined by the grunge band Dexter and the Moonrocks, who just released a single this past Wednesday titled “If You Could Talk.” Also, their track “Freakin’ Out” has spent its third week at No. 1 on Alt Radio. With all the buzz surrounding the group, Hopscotch isn’t the only festival on their schedule; they’ll also be playing on the first day of Rocklahoma’s 20th anniversary festival shows. Outside of Dexter and the Moonrocks, Momma, Liz Cooper and Leo Brooks Band will also perform on the same stage that day.

The second day (September 11th) will be headed by guitarist Cory Wong. His most recent track is a collaborative work with saxophonist Steve Cole titled “Maceology.” Duckwrth, Thee Sinseers and Butcher Brown are slated to take the City Plaza stage that Friday as well.

The festival’s final day will be headlined by singer-songwriter King Princess. Her most recent release is her October 2025 EP Cherry. She’s also set to be a supporting artist for Sombr’s upcoming tour starting on July 22nd. Other artists to take the same stage are Soccer Mommy, Willis and Annie Dirusso.

​The lineup for club shows includes Algernon Cadwallader, Chuck Strangers, Dagmar Zuniga and Horsegirl. Festival passes for Hopscotch can be purchased HERE.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock