Sasami & Soccer Mommy Join Forces on New Song “Just Be Friends”

Khalliah Gardner October 22nd, 2025 - 6:51 PM

Sasami and Soccer Mommy, two unique musicians, have teamed up to create an exciting new song called “Just Be Friends.” This track combines their distinct styles for a fresh listening experience. Sasami is known for mixing experimental sounds with dreamy music, while Soccer Mommy offers deep lyrics and indie-rock vibes. Both artists are doing well on their own in the indie music world right now. Fans will enjoy this special blend as it highlights what each artist does well while also showcasing their ability to try new things musically. “Just Be Friends” is set to expand their musical range and give listeners something refreshing and creative.

According to Stereogum, “Just Be Friends” is a song about friendship and the many emotions that come with it. It talks about love, loss, and finding a balance between being together and being your own person. The music features catchy guitar tunes that easily attract listeners, creating an energetic vibe. The singing adds emotion to the lyrics so people can feel what they are saying. These honest lyrics connect with many people, making the song both enjoyable to listen to and emotionally meaningful. It captures how friendships can be simple yet complicated at once.

Sasami’s unique music style has won over many fans and fits well with Soccer Mommy’s storytelling. Sasami uses different sounds from various genres to make an engaging listening experience, which goes well with Soccer Mommy’s songs about personal and relatable topics. Together, they form a seamless blend where Sasami’s creativity provides a beautiful setting for Soccer Mommy’s thoughtful and detailed lyrics.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt