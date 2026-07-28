Robyn & Zara Larsson Join Forces On Collaborative New Rendition Of “Talk To Me”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 1:27 PM

Today, Robyn and Zara Larsson reunite on record with “Talk To Me, Zara”, which is a new version of the Sexistential highlight “Talk To Me” that was remixed by and featuring Zara Larsson and out now through Young. This is the second time the pair have joined forces on a track, following their collaboration on Zara’s own “Puss Puss,” which featured on Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, her 2026 remix album. Where that song saw Robyn stepping into Zara’s world, “Talk To Me, Zara” brings their collaboration full circle by having Robyn handing over one of Sexistential’s standouts and inviting Zara to make it her own.

The remix arrives two weeks after its live debut. On July 14, Robyn brought her UK/EU Sexistential Tour to a close with a triumphant final show at Copenhagen’s 17,000 capacity Royal Arena by welcoming Zara as a special guest for the first live performance of “Talk To Me, Zara,” before the pair also performed Robyn’s remix of “Puss Puss.” It is a collaboration that continues to unfold in real time, on stage and on record.

The run was met with rapturous reviews, with both The Times and NME awarding it the full five stars. NME hailing Robyn as “a pop superstar on supreme form” in a show where “she makes everything feel liberating,” while the Times exclaimed “A thrilling night where Robyn confirmed her status as one of the most unique pop stars of the past 25 years.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford