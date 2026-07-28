Old Crow Medicine Show Team Up With Maggie Rose For New Single “Beautiful Land” & Cover Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 2:48 PM

Today, Old Crow Medicine Show reflects on the power of music to mobilize and empower social movements with their passionate cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” for Salt Lick Sessions’ Songs of U.S. series. Their accompanying interview, also out today, serves as a love letter to America and proclaims music as a healing force for the country. The band‘s rendition of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth,” which the band selected as belonging to the American songbook as representative of one of the many great American protest songs.

Old Crow Medicine Show also praised the timelessness of the song in their interview, calling the tune “a sign of the times’ kind of song [that] probably will never cease to be, because there is always going to be an opportunity for people, Americans, to mobilize, to remind those in power that we have the power.” Also, Old Crow Medicine Show’s original duet “Beautiful Land” with Maggie Rose will air, which is a song about the wealth of opportunity America provides. “It goes beyond what we have, it’s about what it can be,” shares the band. In her interview out July 29, Rose similarly calls out the song’s hope for the future, noting how it underscores the importance of acceptance and diversity.”

On another note, Variety noted that Songs of U.S. arrives amid renewed conversations about patriotism and American identity by describing the project as offering “a more thoughtful and perhaps meaningfully patriotic approach” to celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary. People can read more about the series in Variety HERE.