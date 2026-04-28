Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Sierra Ferrell, Old Crow Medicine Show, St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2026 - 8:58 PM

Returning to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion for the fourth time, Old Crow Medicine Show has spent more than a quarter century blending the vernacular traditions of old-school America, including mountain music, bluegrass, old-time, and folk—into modern songs for country dwellers and city slickers alike. Their music is a cultural bridge, connecting the past with the present. Also, joining the event for the 25th Anniversary Reunion will be Sierra Ferrelle, Fust, Meels, Johnny Mullenax, Denitia, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Jon Stickley Trio, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Toby Gad & Dave Eggar, The Broken Bones and other talented souls.

Moga Family Band, Laid Back Country Picker, Bristol Lightning, KG & The Bad Habits, Oscar Harris, Gritty Flyright & The Music Family, Ed Snodderly, Erin Lunsford, Dallas Wayne, The Dimestore Cowboys, Freak Rangers, Leonard Blush & The Camelcals, Ranford Almond, ETSU Bluegrass Band, Lucille Klement, and Josh Mitcham will be performing as well. For tickets and more information, click here.

On another note, people can sign up for a payment plan and spread the price of their ticket(s) out over affordable monthly recurring payments. 3-Day GA tickets start for as low as $25 down for one 3-Day GA ticket. Select the payment plan option at the end of the checkout cart to sign up. Additional information about payment plans is available here.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock