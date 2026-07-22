Hardly Strictly Bluegrass 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Kathleen Edwards & More

Home News Skyy Rincon July 22nd, 2026 - 9:20 PM

The organizers behind the iconic, free San Francisco-based music festival Hardly Strictly Bluegrass have announced the initial lineup for their 2026 installment. Heavy hitters such as Old Crow Medicine Show, My Morning Jacket, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Kathleen Edwards, Hiss Golden Messenger and many more are set to perform at Golden Gate Park from October 2 through October 4.

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Other performers scheduled to appear are AJ Lee & Blue Summit, El Khat, Tyler Ballgame, William Tyler & Yasmin Williams and John Craigie W/ The Coffis Brothers. The organizers have also announced a plethora of other concerts that are taking place outside the park ground including Molly Tuttle at Bing Concert Hall Stanford on September 28, Jimmie Dale at Hopmonk Tavern Novato on October 5 and AJ Lee, Blue Summit and Bandits on the Run at Sweetwater on October 2.

Speaking on being invited to perform at this year’s festival, My Morning Jacket’s Patrick Hallahan offered, “Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has been on our radar for years because it is a gift to the people of the Bay Area…a chance for all to enjoy the ritual of live music free of charge. We’re honored to get the invite this year, and we can’t wait to feel the energy of such a special event.”

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass is kicking off with an evening of music honoring Steve Earle on October 1 at the Masonic. The lineup for that event consists of Emmylou Harris, Molly Tuttle, Elizabeth Cook, Buddy Miller and many more.