King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Share Melodic New Single “Alien Metal”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2026 - 1:54 PM

According to Consequence.net, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard has released the title track of their forthcoming techno album Alien Metal, which is due out later this summer. The new single was created on a modular synthesizer rig, nicknamed Nathan, that the band has been using for their rave shows. “Alien Metal” gives listeners a five minute kaleidoscopic trip through crunchy techno with ethereal vocals and synasthesia-inducing melodies.

In other news, the band is putting on a rave show in Brooklyn, New York, at Under the K Bridge Park on August 23, with .VRIL supporting. They are also playing their own Field of Vision II festival happening on August 14 to 16 in Buena Vista, Colorado and a three-night stand at Forest Hills Stadium in New York from August 20 to 22. People can look for deals and sold-out tickets through Vivid Seats, where fans can save $20 on their first order of $200 or more by using promo code CONSEQUENCE20 at checkout.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado