King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Share New Single And Video “Le Risque”

Collin Herron July 10th, 2024 - 3:08 PM

Relentlessly inventive, the ever restless King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard today announce their 26th album, Flight b741, out Friday, August 9th, and share its lead single “Le Risque.” As the band’s first release on their own newly minted (p)doom records imprint, the album showcases a remarkable change-of-pace, swapping the big picture ambition for the intimacy of six good friends enjoying each other’s company and collaborating on perhaps the warmest, most bonhomie-laden set the group have yet committed to wax.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the Hollywood Bowl. On mxdwn.com, just eight years ago – that an upstart band from Melbourne, Australia called King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard appeared in the teeny-tiniest print on the flyer for FYF Festival in Los Angeles. Fast forward to 2023 and not only are they playing in the city’s most prestigious venue, they’re headlining the Hollywood Bowl while promising to play a three-hour set.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado