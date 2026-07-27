Krallice Announce New Album Scour Order For September 2026 Release, Share New Single “Living Useless Ritual”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 9:36 PM

Krallice has announced they will unleash their new studio album, Scour Order, on September 18, through Profound Lore Records. For this year’s Scour Order, Krallice returns to the old instrumentation with Marston and Barr on guitars and McMaster on bass,but Marston’s vocals have stuck around. The new album is raging and dark, dense but also expansive. The band also returns to working with Profound Lore Records, who released the first three Krallice albums after 15 self-releases with help from Gilead Media and P2.

In advance of the record’s release, Krallice has shared the first single, “Living Useless Ritual”, which is amazingly fabulous by how the instrumentation smacks the background with loud, rich and bold music that displays how much the band has grown musically, while the vocalist dazzles the mind with his powerful vocal tones. “Living Useless Ritual” gives something for the fans to believe in because the music also capture the band at their finest.

Scour Order Track List

1. Agonal Shining

2. Grievous Corrector

3. Kill The Guardian

4. Unceasing Path

5. Living Useless Ritual

6. Indecipherable Divinities

7. Her Green Arms

8. Scour Order