Interpol Announce Recording Of Seventh Studio Album With Flood & Moulder

Home News Casey Melnick September 28th, 2021 - 1:41 PM

American rock band Interpol have begun work on their seventh studio album. Earlier this week, Interpol announced that they will be teaming up with notorious producers Flood & Moulder. This will be the first studio album the band has released since their acclaimed 2018 project, Marauder.

In an official press release, the band enthusiastically commented on their newly chosen producers. “We are overjoyed to announce Flood & Moulder will be producing and mixing the next Interpol record,” announced lead guitarist Daniel Kessler before adding, “We are longtime admirers of their work and delighted to be in the studio with them. Starting this party right.”

Flood & Moulder have worked with a bevy of artists in the past including Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins. The pair won a BRIT Award for Foals’ Holy Fire in 2014. The album, which is currently being recorded in London, is expected to drop sometime next year via Matador Records.

Interpol will have a busy 2022 schedule. Earlier this year, the band announced that they will perform at next year’s Just Like Heaven Festival. Set to take place on May 21, 2022 in Pasadena, California, this festival will also feature Modest Mouse, The Shins and M.I.A. Interpol is scheduled to appear at Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Last August, Interpol’s bassist Brad Truax teamed up with a group of musicians from a variety of genres including indie, rock and experimental metal to cover Black Sabbath’s classic track “Sweet Leaf.” The Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal originally formed in 2018, when they met up for the inaugural PEOPLE Festival in Berlin, now known as the 37d03d Festival.

Back in 2019, Interpol released an EP composed of songs from the Marauder sessions that didn’t make the final album. A Fine Mess is aptly named. The inconsistent project features tracks worth listening to on repeat but it also contains songs in which the band missed opportunities and played it too safe. This EP carries some allure because it is the most genre-reckless release in the band’s discography.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela