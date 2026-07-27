Hacker Uploads Fake “I Did It” Song to D4vd’s Apple Music Profile

Home News Beka Welsh July 27th, 2026 - 8:47 PM

A fake song titled “I Did It” briefly appeared on the Apple Music profile of David Burke, who is headed to preliminary murder trials this week. According to KTLA, Burke has been accused of allegedly grooming, sexually assaulting and murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The prosecution is currently trying to provide enough evidence to get the case to trial, including photos of the victim’s decomposed and dismembered remains. Medical examiner Dr. Grant Ho testified that Rivas Hernandez was likely stabbed in the chest and abdomen before her body was dismembered. The defense has countered that some of Rivas Hernandez’s injuries may have been self-inflicted.

Criminal defense attorney Lour Shapiro, who is not involved in the case, spoke about recent evidence brought against Burke as per his alleged motivations. “…There is evidence of a sexual relationship between the two of them,” he said. “She’s underage. It can back up the prosecution theory that she was going to come out publicly with this, and that would tank his career, so therefore it gives him a motive to do what they’re saying he did.” The evidence includes text messages and explicit sexual images exchanged between Burke and Rivas Hernandez when she was only 11, and he was 17.

Regarding the fake track uploaded to Burke’s account, Shapiro stated that

“the case is definitely drawing a lot of interest internationally, locally as well,” Shapiro said. “Now that we’re seeing people try to hack into his account, who knows what else they’re going to be trying to do. […] I don’t think the defense wants this kind of negative energy. It’s been bad enough in the preliminary hearing.”

The song uploaded to Burke’s profile reportedly included confessions of love to Rivas Hernandez. Burke’s account was hacked when the track was uploaded and has since been removed.