Text Messages Shown in D4vd’s Trial Reveal Celeste Rivas Hernandez Had an Abortion Before Her Death

Home News Aryn Honaker July 25th, 2026 - 3:34 PM

Text messages shown during a preliminary hearing for singer D4vd, or David Burke, revealed that Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old girl whom Burke is accused of killing, had an abortion before her death. The messages were presented to court yesterday (July 24th).

Celeste’s remains were found in a Tesla belonging to D4vd back in September of last year, and the singer was arrested in April of this year. D4vd has since pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains, as reported by NBC. The current preliminary hearing is to see if there’s enough evidence to put him on trial.

The alleged text messages traced back to when Celeste was just 11 years old. Corey Farrell, an LAPD detective, testified that there were allegedly multiple sexual photographs and text exchanges between the two. According to him, the texts indicated that the sexual nature of their relationship began in November of 2023, when Celeste was 13, and D4vd was 18 or 19.

There were multiple text messages about pregnancy and abortion. One exchange the prosecution shared occurred on January 8th of 2024. D4vd texted, “im sorry again baby I didn’t want to ever put you through this” and Celeste replied, “no it’s ok we both aren’t able to take care of it.” She later texted, “it’s okay tho neither one of us are capable of watch or taking care of a baby.” D4vd said, “When re you gonna get it done?” to which Celeste replied “2 days.”

Another text from Celeste on June 10th of 2024 read: “What if the first abortion didn’t work?” There were also texts from August of the same year, where she expressed grief over the procedure, according to NBC.

Some of the last messages before Celeste went missing were her telling Burke she didn’t want to continue an in-person relationship. Nathan Hochman, a Los Angeles district attorney, believes D4vd allegedly killed Celeste to prevent news of their relationship from ruining his music career.

The preliminary hearing will continue on Monday, July 27th.