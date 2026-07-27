Dez Fafara Of DevilDriver & Coal Chamber Opens Up About Health: “I Got A Tumor In My Head And It’s Not Cancerous”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2026 - 7:16 PM

According to Consequence.net, Dez Fafara, who is the frontman of both DevilDriver and Coal Chamber, has revealed that he has a tumor in his head. The revelation came during his appearance on the latest episode of Suicide Silence guitarist Chris Garza’s podcast.The metal veteran disclosed his medical condition two years after postponing and eventually canceling a Coal Chamber tour in what was described at the time as a near-death medical emergency of a blackout and vertigo.

That episode followed previous heart problems stemming from a 2021 battle with COVID that prevented DevilDriver form touring overseas. In his conversation with Garza, Fafara revealed that doctors found a tumor in his head roughly two years ago. “The vertigo thing really fucking threw me off, dude, ’cause it was a great Saturday afternoon,” began Fafara “I’d been running miles and miles on the treadmill every day, and all of a sudden I had vertigo out of nowhere, and that took me out for almost a year. They had to do all sorts of MRIs and all sorts of crazy shit to me to figure out what the fuck was going on.”

The artist adds: “You don’t wanna say this stuff before you book tours or before you’re doing deals or before you’re going out. But for, I would say, over a year, maybe almost two years now, we’ve been dealing with a situation where they found a tumor in my head. So, they want me back in every six months. It’s gotta actually grow a little bit to be safe to go in [and operate], ’cause it’s very unsafe. If they go to get it now, I could lose speech and a lot of other stuff. So, yeah, it’s the first time I’ve ever said anything about this, by the way. And so I go in every six months. And because I fast and I do intermediate fasting, and right now I’m on a four-day fast. You never feel better than when you’re just drinking juices and stuff.”

The good news is that the tumor is noncancerous, which is a silver linking that Fafara was overjoyed to learn, even though his condition prevented him from touring for the better part of two years. “I was, like, ‘I’m fucking emotional. Hell yeah, I’m emotional. I got a tumor in my head and it’s not cancerous. Cool. We can beat this fucking thing.’ And next thing we know, a lot of doctor’s appointments and shit, and that’s what put me on hold for a year and a half.”