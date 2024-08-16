Coal Chamber Postpones Upcoming Tour To Spring 2025 Due To Medical Emergency

Home News Minnie Dao August 16th, 2024 - 11:56 PM

Coal Chamber has announced that they will be postponing their upcoming “Fiend For The Fans” tour to Spring 2025 due to a medical emergency that vocalist and band founder Dez Fafara is undergoing. In a heartfelt statement shared by the band on all of their social media accounts, Fafara recounted the frightening incident that led to the tour’s rescheduling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coal Chamber (@coalchamberofficial)

“Saturday morning I woke up and I was coming up my stairs. I saw flashes in my eyes. I passed out and my wife received me,” Fafara explained. The situation soon escalated, leading to an emergency room visit where Fafara underwent several tests to determine the cause. Until further medical testing is completed, the vocalist is to remain on bedrest under the doctor’s order.

Despite everything, Fafara is optimistic and committed to returning to the stage to meet his fans. “I’ll fight my way back to be with you all onstage you can be sure of that as well I’ll keep you all updated on my socials as to what’s going on” he promised fans, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support he has received.

Originally set for late August 2024, the “Fiend for the Fans” tour will now take place in March 2025 with the rescheduled dates allowing Fafara the necessary time to recover properly. The tour will be Coal Chamber’s first headline run in nearly 13 years, featuring Fear Factory, Twiztid, and Black Satellite, all of whom have expressed their approval and support for the rescheduling decision.

Fans are encouraged to stay updated on Fafara’s health and the tour’s progress through the band’s social media channels. Those who have purchased their tickets before this announcement will have their tickets honored.

In 2022, Coal Chamber was reunited for a performance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, which we had covered here. More stories about the metal rock band, Coal Chambers, can be found on our site.