Coal Chamber Cancels U.S. Tour For Dez Fafara to Focus on His Health After Medical Emergency

Charlotte Huot January 15th, 2025 - 6:35 PM

Coal Chamber has canceled their highly anticipated “Fiend for the Fans Tour,” originally rescheduled for Spring 2025, as frontman Dez Fafara continues to focus on his recovery following significant health challenges. The news comes after a string of postponements due to Fafara’s battle with long COVID and a near-death medical emergency in 2023, according to Consequence.

Initially slated for a late August 2024 launch, the tour was delayed after Fafara’s hospitalization. Bands like Fear Factory, Twiztid, Black Satellite and Frayle were set to join the nu-metal pioneers on the road. Unfortunately, the trek has now been canceled entirely as Fafara addresses his ongoing health needs.

In a heartfelt statement, Fafara expressed gratitude to fans and acknowledged the impact of recent challenges on his personal and professional life. He also sent his condolences to those affected by the California wildfires and emphasized the importance of focusing on his well-being to ensure a stronger return with both Coal Chamber and his other band, DevilDriver.

“At this time, I will be taking down the scheduled touring this year until quarter 4 to focus on my health,” Fafara shared. “To all those who supported me, been behind me, I’m so sorry that these tours have to come down, but at this time I’m just not able to go do my job at 100%.”

Coal Chamber reunited in 2023 after a hiatus, performing at the Sick New World festival and later joining Mudvayne’s “The Psychotherapy Sessions Tour.” Fafara has remained active with DevilDriver, which is slated to appear at Lamb of God’s Headbangers Boat Cruise in late 2025.

Despite the disappointment, fans remain supportive of Fafara’s decision to prioritize his health, echoing his sentiment of positivity and perseverance.