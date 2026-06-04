Devildriver Announces New Album Strike And Kill For July 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Dead In The Water”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2026 - 7:39 PM

The fans and critics have made their voices heard, DEVILDRIVER have leveled it up! In anticipation their rabid new album, Strike and Kill, which will be out on July 10, through Napalm Records. The groove metal legends first released the boisterous lead single, “Dig Your Own Grave,” by cracking over 400k cross platform streams and becoming a mainstay on SXM’s Liquid Metal and stampeding up the Metal Contraband charts just a month after release.

Also,the band sets out on a rabid hunt with Strike and Kill, holding the blade to your throat, and serving up that trademark DEVILDRVER blend of melodeath elegance, blackened atmosphere, tectonic grooves, and Fafara’s iconic visceral delivery.

f you know what’s good for you, you’ll pay close attention to the words on their next bloodthirsty ripper, “Dead In The Water”. This ditty is built upon cataclysmic blast beats and ornately blackened guitarmonies, delivering the good with vibrance and violence. Iconic frontman Dez Fafara‘s delivery remains venomous, galvanizing listeners with affirmations of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity.

Strike and Kill Track List