David Holmes Shares Information About Sinéad O’Connor’s Final Unreleased Album No Veteran Dies Alone

Home News Beka Welsh July 27th, 2026 - 9:38 PM

Producer David Holmes posted text messages between him and the late Sinéad O’Connor about her unreleased album, shared through Instagram, on the third anniversary of the singer’s death. According to NME, the album was titled No Veteran Dies Alone, and while in production, O’Connor wrote to Holmes that she was having a “shit freak” because of how good it sounded. Holmes didn’t share any of his responses to O’Connor’s messages, but praised the album highly in the tribute post.

“God knows if it will ever see the light of day but I’ll say this,” he wrote. “No Veteran Dies Alone is a Stone cold classic. A Love Letter to her Children and the World. Her songs are as real and pure as you can only imagine. I remember she once said to me re; the song No Veteran Dies Alone ‘ there’s a technically better version to be had here but I’ll never be able to give you a better performance.””

In the messages, O’Connor also mentioned that “Neil,” likely referring to Irish director Neil Jordan, was also very interested in the album and was likewise “having a shit freak over NVDA.” She shared that he also wanted to use some of the album in his own project. “He’s been playing it to everyone,” she wrote. “…He’s a big fan of us both. He’s a closeted musician you see. I think he really wishes he’d gone into music.”

The same message ended with O’Connor telling Holmes, “I’m so proud of us!! […] Let’s make records together until one of us croaks.”

Holmes ended his tribute post caption, writing, “so much more to share re; all the songs and their genesis but that will come in due course. They tried to bury me but didn’t know I was a seed. I Believe in Sinéad O’ Connor. “