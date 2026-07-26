Neurosis Debuts New Vocalist Aaron Turner At Fire In The Mountains

Home News Jonah Schwartz July 26th, 2026 - 5:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Neurosis has debuted their new vocalist Aaron Turner at their first live show in seven years, Stereogum shared. Following the departure of lead singer Scott Kelly after he admitted to abusing his wife and children in 2022, Neurosis reshaped themselves with new frontman Aaron Turner. Turner has fronted Isis and also plays with Sumac and Old Man Gloom. Despite the circumstances, the post-metal icons have come back even stronger, releasing the surprise album An Undying Love For A Burning World earlier this year.

Neurosis headlined Fire In The Mountains on Blackfeet Nation at Red Eagle Campground in East Glacier Park, Montana. Their set was presented by the Firekeeper Alliance, a youth suicide prevention charity. Their 10-song set consisted mostly of songs from the new album. They also played “The Tide” from 2001’s A Sun That Never Sets, “Lost” from 1993’s Enemy Of The Sun, “Distill (Watching the Swarm)” from 2007’s Given To The Rising, and “End Of The Harvest” from 1999’s Times Of Grace. Watch footage from the show as well as Neurosis’ collaborative short film with the Firekeeper Alliance: