The Beach Boys Postpone Summer Tour Dates to Allow Mike Love to “Recharge”

Home News Hannah Ilko July 25th, 2026 - 2:32 PM

The Beach Boys postponed their upcoming summer tour dates to allow original member Mike Love to “recharge” and rest. NME reports that after a May 30th concert, “Slate said Love’s voice was reduced to a whisper, all warbled, strange, and barely there. Days after that review went up, The Beach Boys axed a series of dates due to Love suffering from an unspecified illness”.

Love is the only remaining original member of The Beach Boys that is still touring after Bruce Johnston leaving earlier this year. With this, concerns about his health have increased after the band played across North America and Europe earlier in the year. As of now, the band will be back on tour September 24th in Springfield, Massachusetts, with subsequent stops including Cincinnati, Nashville, Calgary, and Orlando.

Love shared a statement on his Instagram story that says, “Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year — especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of ‘Pet Sounds’ … we’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September… Thanks for your love — we can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember” (NME). The statement also added all tickets for the postponed shows from July 23rd through September 3rd will be honored following their return in later September and fans can visit here for more ticket details.