The Beach Boys’ Adult/Child To Be Officially Released For First Time As Part Of We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years Box Set In February 2026

The Beach Boys’ long-rumored Adult/Child album will finally receive its first official release as part of a new box set, We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years, due February 13, 2026 via Capitol/UMe. The six-disc collection shines a light on a busy and often misunderstood period for the band, focusing on recordings made at their Santa Monica headquarters, Brother Studio, between 1976 and 1977.

The set centers on a newly remastered edition of The Beach Boys Love You, Brian Wilson’s synthesizer-driven 1977 album, while greatly expanding the story around it. In addition to session outtakes and alternate mixes from Love You, the box includes material from the 15 Big Ones sessions and, most notably, the first official release of the previously shelved Adult/Child project. Recorded in 1977 and prepared for release before being quietly set aside, Adult/Child has circulated for decades only through bootlegs, earning near-mythical status among fans.

We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years spans 73 tracks across 3 CDs and 3 LPs, featuring a large amount of previously unreleased material, newly mixed tracks, demos, and instrumentals. The collection highlights Brian Wilson’s late-’70s songwriting and production while also underscoring key contributions from Mike Love, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson during a time of intense touring and shifting roles within the band.

The box set takes its name from “We Gotta Groove,” an upbeat outtake from the Love You sessions that is available now. A special event with the box set’s producers and original Brother Studio engineers will take place at the Los Angeles’ Grammy Museum on February 12, celebrating this pivotal chapter in The Beach Boys’ history.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

WE GOTTA GROOVE: THE BROTHER STUDIO YEARS

Disc 1 — The Beach Boys Love You Album (1977 Mix)

LP1 Side 1

1. Let Us Go On This Way

2. Roller Skating Child

3. Mona

4. Johnny Carson

5. Good Time

6. Honkin’ Down The Highway

7. Ding Dang

LP1 Side 2

8. Solar System

9. The Night Was So Young

10. I’ll Bet He’s Nice

11. Let’s Put Our Hearts Together

12. I Wanna Pick You Up

13. Airplane

14. Love Is A Woman

Love You Outtakes (CD Only)

15. Ruby Baby *

16. Marilyn Rovell *

17. Sherry She Needs Me *

18. Lazy Lizzie *

19. We Gotta Groove (2025 Mix) *

20. Hey There Mama (2025 Mix) *

21. Clangin’ (2025 Mix) *

22. Love Is A Woman (Al Jardine Vocal) *

23. Johnny Carson (Alternate Mix With Intro) *

24. You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling *

Disc 2 — Adult/Child Sessions

LP2 Side 1

1. Life Is For The Living *

2. Deep Purple *

3. It’s Over Now

4. Still I Dream Of It

5. Everybody Wants To Live *

6. Lines *

7. It’s Trying To Say *

LP2 Side 2

8. Shortenin’ Bread *

9. New England Waltz *

10. Life Is For The Living (Backing Track) *

11. Deep Purple (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

12. It’s Over Now (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

13. Still I Dream Of It (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

1974 – 1977 Select Outtakes (CD Only)

14. Holy Man (2025 Mix Carl Wilson Vocal) **

15. Carl’s Song 1 (It Could Be Anything) (2025 Mix) **

16. Carl’s Song 2 (Angel Come Home) (2025 Mix) **

17. String Bass Song (Rainbows) (2025 Mix) **

18. 10,000 Years Ago *

19. Gimme Some Lovin’ (2025 Mix) *

20. Honeycomb (Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford Vocal) *

21. In The Back Of My Mind (1975 Alternate Take 2025 Mix) **

Disc 3 — 15 Big Ones Outtakes and Alternate Mixes

LP3 Side 1

1. Just Once In My Life (2025 Mix) **

2. Mony, Mony (2025 Mix) *

3. Running Bear (2025 Mix) *

4. Shake, Rattle And Roll *

5. On Broadway (2025 Mix) **

6. Sea Cruise (2025 Mix) **

LP3 Side 2

7. Chapel Of Love (2025 Mix) **

8. Short Skirts (2025 Mix) **

9. TM Song (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

10. Rock And Roll Music (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

11. Had To Phone Ya (2025 Deconstructed Mix) **

12. Just Once In My Life (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

Love You Alternate Mixes (CD Only)

13. Let Us Go On This Way (Alternate Mix) *

14. Mona (2025 Deconstructed Mix) **

15. Honkin’ Down The Highway (Billy Hinsche Vocal) *

16. Ding Dang (Session Highlights and Unedited 2025 Mix) **

17. Solar System (2025 Backing Track Mix) **

18. The Night Was So Young (2025 Vocals Only Mix) **

19. Let’s Put Our Hearts Together (2025 Coda Mix) **

Love You Brian Cassette Demos (CD Only)

20. That Special Feeling (Demo) *

21. It’s Over Now (Demo) *

22. They’re Marching Along (Demo) *

23. Love Is A Woman (Demo) *

24. Mona (Demo) *

25. Airplane (Demo) *

26. Let’s Put Our Hearts Together (Demo) *

27. I’ll Bet He’s Nice (Demo) *

28. Still I Dream Of It (Demo) *

* previously unreleased