RIP: Lou Koller Singer of Sick Of It All Dead at 59

Home News Aryn Honaker July 25th, 2026 - 3:46 PM

Lou Koller, the frontman of hardcore punk rock band Sick Of It All, has died at 59 after a battle with adenocarcinoma, a cancer in his esophagus. Back in June of 2024, Koller shared that a tumor had been found in his esophagus, with approximately a year passing before he announced himself as cancer-free after chemotherapy. Months after that announcement, however, he revealed that the cancer had come back.

​Lou made Sick Of It All alongside his brother, Pete Koller, in 1986 in Queens, New York, with Lou as the main vocalist and Pete on guitar. Armand Majidi was the band’s drummer, and Craig Setari was on bass. Throughout the 40 years of the band, they released a total of 12 studio albums, with their most recent being Wake the Sleeping Dragon! in 2018.

Sick Of It All took to social media to announce Lou’s passing on Friday (July 27th). “It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,” they wrote. “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming. This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”

​Back when Lou was first diagnosed in June 2024, the band opened up a GoFundMe for medical expenses and recovery. There were over 4,000 donations with over $200,000 raised. The band addressed the support in their post as well. “At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund,” they wrote. “You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna