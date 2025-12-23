Sick Of It All’s Pete Koller Shares Health Update On Brother Lou Following Cancer Return

Home News Cait Stoddard December 23rd, 2025 - 6:04 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, during an appearance on the latest episode of The Brooklyn Blast Furnace podcast, guitarist Pete Koller New Sick Of It All offered a health update on his brother, the band’s vocalist Lou Koller, who announced in September that his cancer had returned just four months after celebrating being declared cancer-free.

“I went up to see [Lou] a few weeks ago up in [New] Jersey. He’s staying at my brother Matt’s house. And Matt and his wife Connie are like saints… Matt retired early so he could live life. But now he’s taking care of Lou. He’s gotta be there. He’s there 24 hours a day. So Lou actually has a feeding tube because… So when the cancer came back, he had two more tumors that were pushing his esophagus folds so the food wouldn’t go in. And these tumors are on the sack of the stomach, so they can’t operate on it. So everything has to be done by chemo. Also, he has a tumor, and I think it’s on the sack of his stomach just before the intestines. So they can’t operate on that either. It sucks. So everything depends on the chemo treatment. So he had to put the feeding tube in, because he couldn’t really eat. So Matt and Connie had to change the feeding bag, like, every 12 hours or whatever the fuck, and they have to also inject water into him, ’cause it’s hard for him to drink. And he doesn’t drink enough.” said Koller.

The artists adds: “That’s not good. That’s on him. Someone’s gotta rough that guy up. So he needs to drink more and all that. So where he is now, he did two chemo treatments so far. The tumors stopped growing, which is great news. But they haven’t shrunk, so he has to keep going, and I think he has to do four to six more treatments. And they’re brutal — absolutely brutal. The treatment, while he is there, I think it takes four to five hours, and then he has to leave. He has a port in him, and that’s, like, a chemo drip for, like, 24 to 48 hours more chemo. So, after all this is done, he’s completely fucked up — wrecked. But the last time he did it was just a few days ago, and usually I’ll text him, like, ‘Hey, how’re you feeling?’ I know he’s not gonna write me back for two days. He immediately wrote me back. He goes, ‘Yeah, I feel sick, but I feel pretty good.’ More good news.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna