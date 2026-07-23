Teenage Fanclub Announces New Album Do Not Dare To Dream For October 2026 Release, Shares New Single “Day In The Sun”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 23rd, 2026 - 12:26 PM

On October 9, Teenage Fanclub will release their new album, Do Not Dare To Dream through Merge Records. The band’s 13th studio album follows the acclaimed 2023 release, Nothing Lasts Forever and finds the group continuing to evolve their signature blend of melodic guitars, warm harmonies and reflective songwriting. Taking its title from Norman Blake’s wryly named “I Do Not Dare To Dream,” the album gently pushes back on hollow optimism while still embracing a quietly hopeful outlook.

“Those ‘dare to dream’ sentiments are kind of ridiculous,” Blake explains, “I don’t think the world works that way.” Instead, like its predecessor Nothing Lasts Forever, the record is grounded in resilience, taking stock of an uncertain world without succumbing to despair, and finding clarity and comfort in everyday moments.

Also, the band is excited to share the album’s lead single, “Day In The Sun,” alongside an accompanying music video filmed on location at Black Bay Studio on Great Bernera by Donald Milne. As for the music, the instrumentation and vocal performance reflects on a beautiful and stunning melodic meditation on renewal and shifting perspective. Clearly, Teenage Fanclub have grown a lot musically and surely, their fans will agree. The track is available now on all digital platforms for playlist consideration.

Do Not Dare To Dream Track List

1. There Was You

2. Tomorrow People

3. Over And Over

4. Be With You Tonight

5. The Same Air

6. I Do Not Dare To Dream

7. Take Time

8. Day In The Sun

9. Somewhere To Land

10. Young And Wise