Teenage Fanclub Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Legendary alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub have announced a spring North American tour in support of their most recent album Nothing Lasts Forever. As mentioned in the BrooklynVegan this will be their first tour in the continent in five years and will take place in some notable venues: Chicago’s Thalia Hall on May 5, two double shows in Portland’s Mississippi Studios on May 12 and May 13 and another double booking at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on May 17 and May 18. Tickets are out today, grab them, when you can.
Teenage Fanclub – 2024 North American Tour Dates
04/25 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
04/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/27 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/30 Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/01 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
05/03 Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
05/04 Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
05/05 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/06 Minneapolis, MN @ First Line
05/08 Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s
05/11 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/12 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom