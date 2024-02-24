Teenage Fanclub Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia February 24th, 2024 - 10:21 PM

Legendary alt-rock band Teenage Fanclub have announced a spring North American tour in support of their most recent album Nothing Lasts Forever. As mentioned in the BrooklynVegan this will be their first tour in the continent in five years and will take place in some notable venues: Chicago’s Thalia Hall on May 5, two double shows in Portland’s Mississippi Studios on May 12 and May 13 and another double booking at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on May 17 and May 18. Tickets are out today, grab them, when you can.

Teenage Fanclub – 2024 North American Tour Dates

04/25 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/26 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/27 Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/30 Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/01 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

05/03 Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

05/04 Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

05/05 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/06 Minneapolis, MN @ First Line

05/08 Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

05/11 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/12 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/13 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom