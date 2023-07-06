Teenage Fanclub share video for new single “Tired Of Being Alone” New Album Nothing Lasts Forever Out September 22

Home News Anya Kennelly July 6th, 2023 - 10:36 PM

According to a press release, Teenage Fanclub has shared a video alongside their new single “Tired Of Being Alone.” The song is from the Teenage Fanclub’s upcoming album Nothing Lasts Forever set to release this fall on September 22. In May they also released a video to go with one of their new songs “Foreign Land.”



The video starts with the open ocean, and then it moves to show the band standing strumming their guitars, playing the keyboard, and banging the drums on several rocks. The song has a peaceful calming sound a light classic rock melody with hints of melancholy, and the setting reflects that the empty nature with one house among the sea and rocks feel isolated from the world which may be a reflection of the lyrics such as the mention that “everyone feels better lovered” early in the song.

The different angles the camera captures give more perspective, and at times other people and boats are shown. Lessening that isolated feel for a moment, but then it quickly will show an angle where the band looks completely isolated. It plays with the idea of loneliness through the setting. The final shot gives an impression of one man isolated among the rocks and the sea, a beautiful image to reflect the song.