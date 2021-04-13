Teenage Fanclub Perform to an Empty Gymnasium in New Video for “In Our Dreams”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein April 13th, 2021 - 8:14 PM

As a final glimpse into their upcoming album set for an April 30 release, Scottish alternative rock band Teenage Fanclub has released another new single with the accompanying music video. The song, “In Our Dreams,” was written by band member Raymond McGinley and is the fifth single of the album called Endless Arcade.

Previously released from the album are singles “Everything is Falling Apart,” “Home,” “The Sun Won’t Shine on Me”and “I’m More Inclined,” and this new release promises to continue expanding on the somewhat melancholy themes of reflection and personal journey that the others center around.

The single also mirrors the album’s apparent trends involving gentle chord progressions and riffs within the guitar parts, as well as the relaxed yet upbeat rhythms and melodies. The lead singer possesses a soothing tenor voice that blends with the higher accompanying harmony part, and the percussion maintains a strong background beat.

The message of “In Our Dreams” is a pleasant and romantic reflection on how we perceive the world and our experiences while we’re on it. It appears to make both light and dark of the constant progression of time and what that means for us. Combined with the calm tempo of the song, it inspires introspection in a way that’s open to listener interpretation.

The music video features the band in a live performance of the single in what looks to be an empty gymnasium with strong overhead lighting. The camera focus rotates between the band members to highlight them individually, some angles even moving over the heads of or behind the musicians. The camera is never completely still, further highlighting the constant movement suggested in the lyrics.

Teenage Fanclub has released 11 albums to date and is known for periodically switching songwriters and singers throughout their discography and live performances. Following the release of Endless Arcade the band is to set off on their rescheduled European and Scandinavian tour that will run from July, 2021 through May, 2022.